More Darlington paint schemes revealed

NASCAR returns to Darlington Raceway in just over a month and more paint schemes for the fifth year of Throwback Weekend have been released.

David Ragan will honor the car that David Pearson drove to his final championship in 1969 (pictured above).

Related First Darlington throwback liveries break cover

Here are more of the latest to be rolled out via social media:

Excited to run this @NAPAKnowHow scheme at Darlington this year. This was based off the last car that my dad ran for my grandad’s team. #di9 #FamilyTradition pic.twitter.com/nMlDAM8tM3 — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) June 12, 2019

We're excited to announce that @CoreyLaJoie will be racing the famous @DaleJarrett Crunch scheme for this year's @keenparts @TooToughToTame weekend! Stay tuned today and this week for merch! pic.twitter.com/RvKZGQZoVk — Go Fas Racing (@GoFasRacing32) July 9, 2019

Here it is. Our @MQL_Racing Mustang for the @TooToughToTame throwback weekend. (Psst.. watch the video to see what it is) #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/RhJseHAlxP — Wood Brothers Racing (@woodbrothers21) July 18, 2019

Here are schemes that have been announced in the Xfinity Series: