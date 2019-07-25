More Darlington paint schemes revealed
By: Kelly Crandall |
2 hours ago
NASCAR returns to Darlington Raceway in just over a month and more paint schemes for the fifth year of Throwback Weekend have been released.
David Ragan will honor the car that David Pearson drove to his final championship in 1969 (pictured above).
Here are more of the latest to be rolled out via social media:
Here are schemes that have been announced in the Xfinity Series:
NASCAR
