Mercedes reveals 125-year livery for German GP

Mercedes has unveiled the special livery it will race with at the German Grand Prix to mark 125 years of competing in motorsports.

The German manufacturer is marking 125 years since the first motor race from Paris to Rouen on July 22, 1894, where Gottlieb Daimler’s 3.5-horsepower engine powered the winning cars. In honor of the company’s heritage in motorsport, a special livery has been produced for this weekend’s race at Hockenheim.

The nose and front wing is painted white in reference to the German racing colors used at the start of the 20th century, with historic logos used from the various team sponsors and partners.

The white paint then appears to be scraped off around the front of the sidepods to reveal the current livery underneath. This effect is in reference to the birth of the Silver Arrows colors in 1934 — the story goes that the W25 was overweight and engineers scraped the paint off the car to in order to save weight, revealing the metallic bodywork below.

On the Halo, a mix of the retro Mercedes logo and the current design is used, as well as the scraped-off paint effect.

The team’s current livery makes up the engine cover and the rear of the car, since the regulations do not permit significant changes to a livery during the season, limiting how much Mercedes was able to adapt.