Inside The Sports Car Paddock, July 25

Image by JEP/LAT

This week’s show opens with CORE autosport race engineer Jeff Braun, who explains the use of four- and seven-post shaker rigs.

Braun is followed by FIA WEC/ELMS CEO Gerard Neveu, Carlin Racing/Mazda Team Joest driver Harry Tincknell, Cool Racing driver Nicolas Lapierre, and Goodyear Racing Europe director Ben Crawley.


IMSA, Le Mans/WEC, Podcasts

