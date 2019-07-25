Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Inside The Sports Car Paddock, FIA WEC Prologue Special

Image by JEP/LAT

It’s the 25th installment of the Inside The Sports Car Paddock interview show, and we have a special edition from the FIA World Endurance championship’s Prologue pre-season test in Barcelona, brought to us by Graham Goodwin and Stephen Kilbey.

Features and Interviews:

  1. Pit lane tour with Goodwin and Kilbey (starts at 4m19s)
  2. Gustavo Menezes: Rebellion Racing LMP1 driver (37m22s)
  3. Vincent Beaumesnil: ACO sporting director (45m59s)
  4. Jonny Adam: Aston Martin Racing factory driver with TF Sport (58m58s)
  5. Lawrence Tomlinson: CEO Ginetta Cars (1h06m36s)
  6. Sam Hignett: Team Principal Jota Sport and Jackie Chan DC Racing (1h19m37s)
  7. James Calado: AF Corse Ferrari GTE Pro driver (1h28m14s)
  8. Alex Lynn : Aston Martin Racing factory driver (1h32m50s)
  9. Anders Fjordbach: High Class LMP2 Racing driver (1h41m49s)

Le Mans/WEC, Podcasts

