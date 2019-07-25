Inside The Sports Car Paddock, FIA WEC Prologue Special

It’s the 25th installment of the Inside The Sports Car Paddock interview show, and we have a special edition from the FIA World Endurance championship’s Prologue pre-season test in Barcelona, brought to us by Graham Goodwin and Stephen Kilbey.
Features and Interviews:
Pit lane tour with Goodwin and Kilbey (starts at 4m19s)
Gustavo Menezes: Rebellion Racing LMP1 driver (37m22s)
Vincent Beaumesnil: ACO sporting director (45m59s)
Jonny Adam: Aston Martin Racing factory driver with TF Sport (58m58s)
Lawrence Tomlinson: CEO Ginetta Cars (1h06m36s)
Sam Hignett: Team Principal Jota Sport and Jackie Chan DC Racing (1h19m37s)
James Calado: AF Corse Ferrari GTE Pro driver (1h28m14s)
Alex Lynn : Aston Martin Racing factory driver (1h32m50s)
Anders Fjordbach: High Class LMP2 Racing driver (1h41m49s)
