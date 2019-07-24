The Week In IndyCar, July 24, with Zach Veach and Darren Keane

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Image by Scott LePage/LAT

Andretti Autosport’s Zach Veach and USF2000 race winner Darren Keane visit The Week In IndyCar podcast ahead of this weekend’s races at Mid-Ohio. Veach, coming off his best race of the season in Iowa, is on the hunt for more success in his home state, and Keane, with a breakthrough victory in Toronto, is chasing more to keep his name in the championship hunt once the Mid-Ohio Road to Indy event gets under way.

  1. Zach Veach (starts at 18m11s)
  2. Darren Keane (44m33s)
  3. MP Q&A (1h03m21s)

Click here for international link

