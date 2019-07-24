The Week In IndyCar, July 24, with Zach Veach and Darren Keane
Image by Scott LePage/LAT
The Week In IndyCar, July 24, with Zach Veach and Darren Keane
By:
|
Marshall Pruett
2 hours ago
Andretti Autosport’s Zach Veach and USF2000 race winner Darren Keane visit The Week In IndyCar podcast ahead of this weekend’s races at Mid-Ohio. Veach, coming off his best race of the season in Iowa, is on the hunt for more success in his home state, and Keane, with a breakthrough victory in Toronto, is chasing more to keep his name in the championship hunt once the Mid-Ohio Road to Indy event gets under way.
Zach Veach (starts at 18m11s)
Darren Keane (44m33s)
MP Q&A (1h03m21s)
Click here for international link
Iowa, zach veach, IndyCar, Podcasts
Marshall Pruett
The 2019 season marks Marshall Pruett's 33rd year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
