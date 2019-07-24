The Week In IndyCar, July 24, with Zach Veach and Darren Keane

Andretti Autosport’s Zach Veach and USF2000 race winner Darren Keane visit The Week In IndyCar podcast ahead of this weekend’s races at Mid-Ohio. Veach, coming off his best race of the season in Iowa, is on the hunt for more success in his home state, and Keane, with a breakthrough victory in Toronto, is chasing more to keep his name in the championship hunt once the Mid-Ohio Road to Indy event gets under way.

Zach Veach (starts at 18m11s) Darren Keane (44m33s) MP Q&A (1h03m21s)

Click here for international link