Silverstone performance gives Red Bull confidence for Germany

Red Bull is in confident mood heading to the German Grand Prix as a result of its performance level at Silverstone, according to team principal Christian Horner.

Horner believed the Dutchman had a chance of finishing second at the British Grand Prix, and said that the track layouts at both Hockenheim and the Hungaroring should result in Red Bull being even more competitive over the coming double-header. “Hungary is a track we have always performed well at,” Horner said. “Hopefully we can have a strong car there. (But) we’ve got confidence going to Hockenheim following the performance at Silverstone.

More Formula 1! Szafnauer: Racing Point yet to unlock potential Brawn: Vietnam circuit designed to create great racing Mercedes to run special livery in Germany “After Monza, (Silverstone) is one of the most power-sensitive circuits on the calendar, you are flat-out for pretty much the entirety of the lap. So that’s encouraging for us, and certainly for a track like Hockenheim, which is less power-sensitive than (Silverstone).” Red Bull won the Austrian Grand Prix and was quicker than Ferrari in Britain, and Horner says his team’s true pace relative to Mercedes was not shown at the last race.

“I think we’ve definitely unlocked some potential from the car,” he said. “The car has behaved very well at Silverstone in high-speed and low-speed, we’ve looked competitive, and for Max to be as close to the pole time as much as he was… without the hesitations maybe would have got even closer – and then in the race we didn’t see his true pace because he [was] stuck behind a Ferrari for 99 percent of it.”

Verstappen agrees that the performance at Silverstone was encouraging for Red Bull, even though his race was hampered by the Vettel collision.

“At least we were competitive,” Verstappen said. “There are no added expectations (for Germany), we need to keep working hard to close the gap to Mercedes. The power unit and car can still be improved, but it’s all looking a lot better now.”