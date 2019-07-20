More hit trouble in final NHMS practice

The problems continue to multiply in New Hampshire.

Alex Bowman wrecked his backup car with just under 28 minutes to go in final practice session before Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. Going into Turn 1, Bowman got sideways and slammed the wall with the right rear of his Chevrolet. Bowman was already in a backup car because of the damage caused when he lost the driveshaft during qualifying.

Take a look at the replay which shows what happened to @AlexBowman88 and his backup car at @NHMS. pic.twitter.com/Y52tFxN0wY — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 20, 2019

“I don’t know how I did that,” Bowman said over the team radio. “I wasn’t even loose.”

Bowman will now drive what had been Jimmie Johnson’s backup car.

Matt DiBenedetto ended up with damage to the left-rear fender of his No. 95 Toyota when he blew a tire during the session. Leavine Family Racing fixed the damage and got DiBenedetto back on track only for the tire to blow again. DiBenedetto was able to limp the car back to pit road. He returned to the track again with less than 30 seconds in the session to shake the car down.

Ryan Blaney was fastest at 133.572 mph (28.515 seconds) over Denny Hamlin (133.226 mph), Kyle Busch (132.739 mph), Kevin Harvick (132.688 mph), and Martin Truex Jr. (132.646 mph).

The rest of the top 10 were Brad Keselowski (132.591 mph), Aric Almirola (132.586 mph), Kyle Larson (132.581 mph), Daniel Suarez (132.563 mph), and Jimmie Johnson (132.475 mph).

Five drivers had to serve penalties at the end of final practice.

Ryan Blaney was the best of those in the 10 consecutive lap average over Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., and Kevin Harvick.

Landon Cassill, Ryan Blaney, Paul Menard, and Chris Buescher lost 15 minutes because their cars were late to inspection. Daniel Hemric also lost 15 minutes after his car failed pre-qualifying inspection twice on Friday.

UP NEXT: Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at 3 p.m. ET Sunday.