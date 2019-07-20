In car: Compass Racing McLaren at Lime Rock

Take a lap of Lime Rock Park with Paul Houston in the Compass Racing McLaren 720S GT3.
Take a lap of Lime Rock Park with Paul Houston in the Compass Racing McLaren 720S GT3.
No need for a warm-up at Lime Rock Park, with temperatures already at 85 degrees at 9 a.m. as the Northeast Grand Prix got underway with a (…)
Having already locked down the pole, Simon Pagenaud extended his reign in the NTT IndyCar Series, pacing the final practice for tomorrow (…)
The Porsche GT team went 1-2 in in Friday’s third IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GT practice session for the Northeast Grand (…)
For the first time in nearly two years, Brad Keselowski will lead the field to the green flag in a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race. (…)
Alex Bowman faces an uphill battle at New Hampshire Motor Speedway after the driveshaft came out of his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in (…)
McLaren is still underperforming as a Formula 1 team based on its facilities and resources despite a strong 2019 so far, according to (…)
Once again, it was a Team Penske 1-2-3, but this time it was led by Simon Pagenaud. The 35-year-old Frenchman kept the momentum rolling to (…)
With temperatures expected to approach triple digits for Saturday’s two-hour, 40-minute IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTLM/GTD (…)
European Le Mans Series GTE team JMW Motorsport received its trophy for finishing second in the GTE Am class of this year’s Le Mans 24 (…)
Denny Hamlin and Ryan Newman both hit the wall with just minutes remaining in opening NASCAR Cup Series practice at New Hampshire. (…)
Comments