Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Track testing the 2020 Corvette

Track testing the 2020 Corvette

Videos

Track testing the 2020 Corvette

By 4 hours ago

By: |

Chevrolet details the thousands of hours of track testing that went into the development of the new-for-2020 mid-engine Corvette.

Click here for Chevrolet’s full playlist of videos on the 2020 Corvette.

 

, , Videos

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home