Newgarden leads Penske 1-2-3 in opening Iowa IndyCar practice

Josef Newgarden led a Team Penske 1-2-3 in opening practice for the NTT IndyCar Series on Friday at Iowa Speedway.

The 28-year-old Tennessee native put down a flying lap at 179.838 mph (17.8961s), beating out teammate Simon Pagenaud by 0.1308s around the 0.894-mile oval.

“We got through a big list of about five or six items,” said Newgarden, the current championship leader.

“We had a list of maybe 10, so we got through the majority. But now we really need this evening to try and really figure out the race car. I didn’t run very long, so I’m not sure about that, but our qualifying car feels pretty good.”

Newgarden was in control of the session from the start, falling off the top spot briefly when Andretti Autosport pilot and three-time Iowa winner Ryan Hunter-Reay put down a lap at 177.287 mph, which ended up sixth-quickest at the checker.

Will Power cleaned up the Penske sweep in third, while Andretti Autosport’s Alexander Rossi managed to take top Honda honors in fourth at 177.595 mph (0.2260s behind).

Reigning and five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon put Chip Ganassi Racing fifth overall, while elsewhere, Tony Kanaan provided a nice boost for AJ Foyt Racing by pacing seventh at 176.326 mph. Just 1.009s separated the entire 22-car field.

A total of 1,028 laps were run throughout the one-hour session, with two cautions due to track inspections.

RESULTS

UP NEXT: Qualifying for Saturday night’s 300-lap race is set to begin at 2:15 p.m. ET this afternoon.