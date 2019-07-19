JMW receives Le Mans trophy, result declared final

European Le Mans Series GTE team JMW Motorsport received its trophy for finishing second in the GTE Am class of this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours.

ACO President Pierre Fillon awarded the trophy to team boss Jim McWhirter and drivers Jeff Segal and Wei Lu at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya ahead of tomorrow’s four-hour ELMS race. This presentation, which took place in the team’s garage at the Spanish circuit, comes after the result for this June’s Le Mans 24 Hours was officially declared final.

JMW’s Le Mans driver crew of World Challenge regulars Segal, Lu and Rodrigo were originally classified third at Le Mans, before the class-winning Keating Motorsports Ford GT was disqualified the day after the race. Thus, JMW has now claimed the second step on the LMGTE Am podium with a 32nd-place overall finish.

The new winner in the GTE Am class, Team Project 1, will receive its trophy during the Prologue for the 2019-2020 FIA World Endurance Championship season on 23-24 July, which is also being held in Barcelona.

FINAL LE MANS RESULTS