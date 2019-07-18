Gasly feels he’s made ‘massive step forward in every area’

Pierre Gasly says he made “a massive step forward in every area” at the British Grand Prix as he equaled the best result of his Formula 1 career to date.

The Frenchman has had a difficult start at Red Bull Racing and was lapped by Max Verstappen as his teammate won in Austria. At Silverstone, however, Gasly was far more competitive and after fighting with Verstappen and the two Ferraris he eventually finished fourth, pointing to work done between the past two races as crucial to his improvement.

“By far the best weekend of the year, so we can be pleased,” Gasly said. “There were quite a lot of things going on after Austria, a lot of meetings with the team checking the whole weekend and how to improve things. We made a lot of changes and I am pleased that from the first session we could see the big step forward. It was a strong Friday, strong Saturday and strong Sunday. I just enjoyed the whole weekend a lot more so I think we can be pleased with the step we made.

“I think there are so many things that made it possible; it wasn’t like one big thing, it was many little things to sort out and to maximize. It is still not perfect but I think we did a massive step forward in every area. We still need to find that extra, final step to make it to the podium but the whole weekend was strong.”

While Gasly insists he was not letting the pressure of his recent performances get to him too much, he is also keen not to overstate the significance of his drive at Silverstone, as he ended up 4.5 seconds behind Charles Leclerc in the fight for the final spot on the podium.

“I am someone who is always optimistic and I have always been confident that once we get everything sorted things will get better. I am happy that things came together this weekend. But I think we need to keep pushing in that direction and we can get even more.

“I am pleased with fourth place but of course as a competitive guy I am a bit disappointed to miss out on the podium by a couple of seconds. I think we need to look at the whole picture and the whole weekend, which was a big step forward.”