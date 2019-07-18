Australian Grand Prix to stay in Melbourne until 2025

The Australian Grand Prix will remain in Melbourne until at least 2025 after extending its contract with Formula 1 for a further two years.

Aside from 2006 and 2010, Albert Park has hosted the season-opening round of the championship every year since 1996, and this year also held a fan festival in the center of Melbourne ahead of the race weekend. Already confirmed as the first race of the 2020 season on March 15 next year, the grand prix will be on the calendar for another five years beyond that courtesy of a contract extension.

“We are pleased to have renewed our partnership with the city of Melbourne, which will now host the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix until at least 2025,” F1 CEO and chairman Chase Carey said. “The decision to extend the current relationship for a further two years stems from the fact this event has proved to be a resounding success for the capital of Victoria, for Australia and indeed around the world, proving immensely popular with fans and those who work in Formula 1.

“Working along with our partner, the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, we plan to make the Australian Grand Prix even more exciting and spectacular, as a sporting event and as a form of entertainment.”

With Silverstone recently extending its contract to host F1, Carey says the new deals are a show of faith from promoters in Liberty Media’s plans for the future of the sport.

“Today’s announcement follows on from last week’s, relating to the British Grand Prix and is proof that more and more promoters are sharing our long-term vision for the future of Formula 1.

“We cannot wait to be back in Melbourne from March 12 to 15 next year to celebrate the 25th anniversary of this race being held there and continuing a relationship which will also allow us to celebrate at least 30 years in the city in 2025.”