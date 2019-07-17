Alfa Romeo names new technical director ahead of Resta departure

Alfa Romeo has named Jan Monchaux as its new technical director ahead of the departure of Simone Resta at the end of this month.

Resta only joined Alfa Romeo from Ferrari a year ago, but is expected to move back to Maranello to re-join Mattia Binotto’s design team. Along with confirming that Resta will leave at the end of July, Alfa Romeo has promoted Monchaux from the role of head of aerodynamics to become the new technical director at Hinwil.

“I want to thank Simone for his contribution to the progression of the team and I wish him all the best for his future appointments,” team principal Frederic Vasseur said. “As for Jan, I am delighted to have him step up to the role of technical director. He has done a brilliant job so far and I am confident he will be able to lead our technical group as the team continues its upward journey.”

Monchaux was previously at Ferrari from 2010 until 2012, working in the aerodynamics department, before moving to Audi Sport in the head of aerodynamics role. He then joined Alfa Romeo – then known as Sauber – in the same position last year, and will become a technical director for the first time on August 1.

“I am very excited about this new challenge and I am looking forward to starting in my new position,” Monchaux said. “The owners, board and team principal are sending a simple but strong message to the whole company – they value continuity and believe in the existing team and the work we have been doing. It is now up to us to prove them right, but I am convinced our future is bright.”

Alfa Romeo has enjoyed a competitive 2019 season so far, with Kimi Raikkonen’s eighth place in the British Grand Prix leaving the team sixth in the constructors’ championship, 13 points behind Renault in fifth.