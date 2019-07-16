TV Ratings: F1, Kentucky, Toronto

NASCAR’s Monster Energy Cup Series race from Kentucky on Saturday night averaged a 1.21 rating and 2.1 million household viewers on NBCSN. That’s down slightly from last year’s 1.33/2.3m on the same network.

The Xfinity Series race from Kentucky scored 0.38/572,000 Friday night on NBCSN.

NASCAR’s Gander Outdoor Trucks raced Thursday night in Kentucky, and scored 0.22/333,000.

Formula 1‘s British Grand Prix averaged a 0.40/591,000 on ESPN2. That’s down from last year’s 0.42/620,000 when it ran a week earlier on ESPN.

The NTT IndyCar Series race at Toronto scored a 0.33/502,000 on NBCSN, up slightly from last year’s 0.29/458,000 on the same network.

Also, the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series secured a 0.36/499,000 for delayed coverage of its Pro2/Pro4 classes from Ensenada on CBS.