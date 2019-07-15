NASCAR playoffs watch, post-Kentucky

Kurt Busch has now made it eight drivers who are locked into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

A hard-fought battle in Kentucky between Kurt and younger brother Kyle ended with the Chip Ganassi Racing in victory lane for the first time this season. Kurt Busch was already sitting comfortably on the playoff grid, but no longer needs to worry about the rest of the regular season. The overall victory plus his Stage 1 win puts Kurt Busch sixth on the grid with six playoff points.

At the bottom of the grid the advantage some drivers have on the cutline has closed. Clint Bowyer and Jimmie Johnson are tied for 14th, while Erik Jones now holds onto the final playoff spot. He leapfrogged both Daniel Suarez and Ryan Newman for the position.

Here is the playoff grid as it currently stands with seven races to go, with a reminder the grid will be reseeded at the end of the regular season when additional points are awarded to the top 10. Joey Logano is the overall championship point leader.

Kyle Busch: 4 race wins, 26 playoff points

Martin Truex Jr.: 4 race wins, 22 playoff points

Brad Keselowski: 3 race wins, 19 playoff points

Joey Logano: 2 race wins, 17 playoff points

Denny Hamlin: 2 race wins, 13 playoff points

Kurt Busch: 1 race win, 6 playoff points

Chase Elliott: 1 race win, 7 playoff points

Alex Bowman: 1 race win, 5 playoff points

Kevin Harvick: +174 on cutoff, 4 playoff points

Aric Almirola: +71 on cutoff, 0 playoff points

Ryan Blaney: + 4on cutoff, 2 playoff points

William Byron: +46 on cutoff, 1 playoff point

Kyle Larson: +40 on cutoff, 3 playoff points

Clint Bowyer: +10 on cutoff, 0 playoff points

Jimmie Johnson: +10 on cutoff, 0 playoff points

Erik Jones: +2 on cutoff, 0 playoff points

Below the cutoff line is Ryan Newman (-2), Daniel Suarez (-4), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (-46), Paul Menard (-54).