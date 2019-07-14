Hurczyn, Putt, Pombo winners in TCR/TCA shootout at PIR

Michael Hurczyn (photo above) won Sunday’s abbreviated TC America TCR/TCA race at Portland International Raceway, part of the 59th Annual Rose Cup Races presented by Fastlife.TV. Bryan Putt took top RCR Cup honors for the second straight day, while Mark Pombo won in TCA.

Pole-sitter Hurczyn (No. 71 FCP Euro Golf GTI TCR) led from the start, pacing teammate Nate Vincent (No. 72 Golf GTI) and Saturday winner Mason Filippi (No. 12 Copeland Motorsports Hyundai Veloster N).

In TCR Cup, pole sitter Putt, driving the #15 eEuroparts.com ROWE Racing Audi Sport RS3 LMS (DSG) grabbed the lead over Stephen Vajda in the #18 EXR Team by Premat Audi Sport RS3 LMS (DSG) and Christian Cole in the #27 McCann Racing Audi Sport RS3 LMS (DSG).

In TCA, pole sitter Nick Wittmer’s No. 91 TechSport Racing Subaru BRZ tS held the lead over X-Factor Racing’s Chris Haldeman (No. 69 Honda Civic Si) and MINI JCW Team’s Mark Pombo (No. 59 MINI Cooper JCW), the latter moving up quickly from his fifth-in-class starting position.

By lap 3, Hurczyn had a 1.2 second lead over Vincent, while Putt held a 2.5 second lead over Vajda. Haldeman worked pass Wittmer on the same lap and then Pombo also moved past the No. 91 machine into second on lap 4.

While the TCR and TCR Cup leaders held their positions through lap 5, Wittmer reclaimed second from Pombo to pursue Haldeman.

On lap 7, though, Race Control then issued a full-course yellow as Robert Crocker in the No. 24 TechSport Racing Subaru BRZ tS went off into the tire wall between Turns 2 and 3. Crocker was not injured, but there was a considerable amount of damage to the tire wall. Soon the yellow flag change to red and drivers came into pit lane while track maintenance crews went to work.

Repairs finally completed, there was time for only a five-minute shootout to the checkered. Hurczyn once again led the pack to the green ahead of Vincent and Filippi. In TCR Cup, Putt led Vajda and Cole initially with Cole soon taking second.

With the lead in TCR and TCR Cup seeming settled, the action focused on a heated scrap amongst the top four in TCA: Haldeman led Wittmer, Maxson and Pombo on the restart. Maxson quickly demoted Wittmer through Turn 10, then, on the white flag lap, overhauled Haldeman. The lead pair drifted side by side through Turn 7, making contact which slowed Wittmer and let Pombo in for a shot at Haldeman down the back straight and through Turns 8, 9.

Pombo would carry his momentum through Turns 10, 11 and 12 to take the lead onto the front straight. And that’s how they finished — Pombo over Haldeman, Maxson and Wittmer.

Hurczyn, Vincent and Filippi were top three in TCR, with Putt, Cole and Vajda on the TCR Cup podium.

“Got out front early — it’s really hard to pass here,” said Hurczyn in Victory Circle. “I was able to stay in front of Nate (Vincent), and he had a great battle with Mason (Filippi) behind us. We are both going to need new bumpers! After the restart, it was hit your marks, keep it clean and bring it home to the finish, which is what we did.”

Teams now head to Watkins Glen International Raceway Aug. 30-Sept. 1. CBS Sports Network coverage for TC America races at Portland airs July 24 starting at 7 p.m. EDT. Check your local listings for additional broadcast time and channel information.

RESULTS TCR/TCA RACE 2