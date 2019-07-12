'We just have to perform better, that’s all' - Menard

Paul Menard said he has “a good job, for sure” when asked about his future Friday afternoon at Kentucky Speedway.

“I love the Wood Brothers; I love my race team,” said Menard. “Good people. I’ve got a contract [for] next year. I guess it’s starting to be that time of year when people start talking about things; but I’ve got a contract. I love my team. We just got to perform better, that’s all.”

In his second season driving the No. 21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing, the 38-year-old has not made much of a splash. He has just two top-10 finishes, with a sixth at Bristol his best result.

Menard finished 19th in points last year with seven top 10s, one top-five finish, and one pole. With eight races remaining in the regular season, Menard is 20th in the standings and again in danger of not making the postseason.

“[We’re] certainly not where we want to be,” he said. “We’ve definitely shown some speed in the races; it’s just a matter of putting together the entire race, something we’ve struggled to do. It starts on Friday, or qualifying day. The package that we’re dealt this year, it’s really hard to pass and track position is as important as it has ever been; and when you qualify 15th, it’s hard to make up [positions] and get stage points and do the things you need to do to make the playoffs.

“The times we’ve qualified in the top 10 we’ve been able to get stage points and finish in the top 10 a few times. Track position is key. That’s something we’ve been working on for sure. It isn’t playing out to our satisfaction, but we keep working on it.