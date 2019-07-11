This Week in Mazda Motorsports, July 12

A big weekend for autocross and another IMSA Daytona Prototype international victory

Independence Day and the days that followed was a big week for autocross, with every SCCA National Solo program in action, including a doubleheader at Bristol Motor Speedway for the Match Tour and Champ Tour.

Of course, it was also another big weekend for Mazda Team Joest in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Although the team didn’t set new records like Oliver Jarvis did at Daytona and Watkins Glen, it was another one-two finish, with the No. 77 Mazda RT24-P of Jarvis and Tristan Nuñez taking the victory over the No. 55 of Harry Tincknell and Jonathan Bomarito. Bomarito put the No. 55 out front early, but a minor problem in a late-race pit stop gave the No. 77 the lead and the win for the team’s second-straight one-two finish.

Tire Rack Bristol Summer Nationals

In a unique double-header that included one of only two Match Tour events of the year, autocrossers descended on Bristol Motor Speedway for the Match Tour, which was followed by the Champ Tour. Steven Hughes was the only Mazda driver able to pull off a victory in a multi-car class in both events, winning Street Touring Roadster in his 2016 MX-5. Susan Banks was also a double winner in her STX Ladies RX-8, but unfortunately didn’t have the satisfaction of beating anyone as the lone entrant in the class.