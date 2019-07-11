HSR/HMSA team up again at Mont-Tremblant

Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) continues its partnership with Historic Motor Sports Association (HMSA) this weekend with the 15th edition of the Le Sommet des Légendes at Circuit Mont-Tremblant, July 12-14, in the Canadian Province of Quebec.

The full-weekend event celebrates iconic race cars from more than the past 50 years on a legendary road course that itself is a rich part of North American motorsports history.

The very first SCCA Can-Am race, the Player’s 200, was held in 1966 at Mont-Tremblant. In addition to the landmark Can-Am race, Le Circuit Mont-Tremblant has hosted over the years the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix, Trans Am, IMSA and Grand Am sports car racing events.

Joining May’s HSR Barber Historics at Barber Motorsports Park, Sommet des Légendes is the second of consecutive partner events this year between HSR and HMSA.

The wide variety of competing race cars this weekend includes Prototypes from every generation, a full lineup of early and more contemporary “Classic Monoposto” and Formula Libre single-seat race cars, small-displacement sports cars and big-bore GT machinery.

The competition is made up of seven period-correct Run Groups, very similar in categories and competition to HSR’s class structure, and this weekend’s races will be points-paying rounds of the 2019 HSR series championships.

One of the Run Groups is for the Masters Historic Formula 1 USA series, which like HSR, makes its only 2019 appearance North of the Border this weekend.

The Mont-Tremblant event has grown in popularity with HSR competitors over the years. With more than 60 entries under the HSR flag — making up about half of the weekend’s competitors — the 2019 Sommet des Légendes is the largest showing in Canada to date in HSR’s history.

Following an unofficial test held today, the official three-day weekend schedule is anchored by Friday and Saturday practice and qualifying and Saturday and Sunday twin sprint races for all run groups.

Sommet des Légendes feature races include Friday’s Sasco Sports International/American Challenge race at 3:50 p.m. EDT and a pair of Enduros Saturday at 3:55 p.m. EDT and Sunday at 9 a.m. EDT.

The Sasco Sports race is a production-car showcase of big-bore North American-made iron racing head-to-head with top sports cars from Europe and beyond. The flat-out sprint has competitors racing for the overall win in addition to top-three honors in the International, American and all-Porsche classes.

Tickets for Le Sommet des Légendes are available at the Le Circuit Mont-Tremblant main gate ticket office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day of the event. Sunday admission is $35, Saturday is $25 and the Friday single-ticket price is $15.

All tickets include gate admission, paddock access and free general admission parking. Children under 12 are free when accompanied by a paying adult, and proof of age may be required.

The race course is located right next to the Mont-Tremblant Ski Resort and Village that keeps its spectacular facilities and five-star restaurants open nearly year round. A highlight this weekend is the final three days of the Tremblant International Blues Festival that wraps up its annual 10-day celebration of blues music this Sunday.