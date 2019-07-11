Cindric Xfinity team penalized in Kentucky

Austin Cindric’s No. 22 Team Penske Xfinity Series team was issued an L1-level penalty by NASCAR before opening practice at Kentucky Speedway.

NASCAR officials announced that Cindric’s Ford Mustang was found with illegal body modifications Thursday morning. Crew chief Brian Wilson was escorted from the garage area and will serve a one-race suspension this weekend. He has also been fined $10,000.

In addition, the team has been docked 10 driver and owner points. Cindric remains fourth in the overall standings and inside the playoff grid.

The team did make the necessary changes to the car and Cindric participated in practice, where he was fifth fastest. The Xfinity Series will have its final practice Thursday night.