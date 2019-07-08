GT4 America SprintX teams set for Portland showdown

GT4 America SprintX and SprintX West teams and drivers are set to return to action July 12-14 on Portland International Raceway’s 12-turn 1.945-mile road course. Twenty entries and GT4 machines from 10 of the world’s top manufacturers will compete in a pair of two-driver, 60-minute races.

In Pro/Am SprintX, NOLASPORT’s Jason Hart and Matt Travis have dominated in their No. 47 Porsche 718 Cayman CS MR. In the eight races leading up to Portland, the team has not finished off the podium, compiling five wins, one second and two thirds. The duo is tied for the lead in overall driver championship points coming into the weekend with 173, and have led NOLASPORT and Porsche to the top of the team and manufacturer championship standings respectively.

Looking to close a 30-point gap is the Pro/Am team of Gregory Liefooghe and Sean Quinlan in the No. 19 Stephen Cameron Racing BMW M4 GT4. The pair have helped Stephen Cameron Racing slot into second in the team standings and BMW into second in the manufacturer’s championship standings.

Elsewhere, Jarett Andretti, the son of versatile John and nephew to IndyCar team owner Michael, will once again partner Colin Mullan in the No. 36 Andretti Autosport McLaren 570S GT4. Andretti sits fourth in the driver’s championship coming into the weekend.

Flying Lizard Motorsports brings its No. 21 Porsche 718 Cayman CS MR to Oregon with the Pro/Am team of Robby Foley and Michael Dinan sharing driving duties. Foley and Dinan sit tied for fifth in the driver championship standings.

Completing the Pro/Am field is the Ramsey Racing/EXR Team by Premat duo of Alexandre Premat and Mark Ramsey in the No. 592 Mercedes-AMG GT4.

In the SprintX Am class, driver championship points leaders Preston Calvert and Matthew Keegan have scored three wins this season. They will pilot the No. 51 Team Panoz Racing Avezzano GT, the team — competing in honor of its namesake, Dr. Don Panoz, who passed away in 2018 — sits third in both the team and the manufacturer’s standings.

John Allen and Kris Wilson (No. 16 Auto Technic Racing BMW M4 GT4) sit a mere two points behind the leaders coming into the weekend. The duo, who have stood on the podium six times this season (five seconds and one third), are focused on scoring their first win of the season.

Rounding out SprintX Am is the Dexter Racing entry with Warren and Ryan Dexter piloting the No. 63 Ginetta G55; and Michael McAleenan and Jerold Lowe in the No. 8 Motorsports Maserati Grand Turismo MC GT4.

In the Pro/Am class for SprintX West, Harry Gottsacker and Jon Miller have only once finished outside the top three in the six races they’ve run (three wins, two seconds, and one fourth) in the No. 28 ST Racing BMW M4 GT4. Their ST Racing teammates, Jason Wolfe and Samantha Tan (No. 38 BMW M4 GT4), sit tied for third with 82 points.

Looking to chase down the leaders is the No. 5 USRD Audi R8 LMS GT4 team of Casey Dennis and Jeff Bader, the duo just 35 points behind Gottsacker and Miller, and only six points in front of Wolfe and Tan.

Rearden Racing’s Owen Trinkler and Sarah Cattaneo (No. 43 Audi R8 LMS GT4) are fourth in the standings.

In the SprintX West Am class, Rearden Racing’s Vesko Kozarov and Jeff Burton sit atop the driver standings with 118 points. The duo have won four of the six races leading into Portland wheeling the No. 91 Audi R8 LMS GT4.

Only five points behind the leaders are TRG The Racers Group’s Chris Bellomo and Kevin Woods who will be looking to add to their two wins in the No. 67 Porsche 718 Cayman CS MR. TRG’s second team features Ashland, Oregon, native Derek DeBoer who will share duties with James Rappaport. Racing at his home track, DeBoer will look lead the No. 17 Porsche 718 Cayman CS MR (photo above) into victory circle.

Frank Gannett and Drew Staveley are set to run the No. 24 Ian Lacy Racing Ford Mustang GT4, while Bob Michaelian and a to-be-announced driving partner will pilot the No. 54 Racers Edge Motorsports Sin R1.

Rounding out the SprintX West Am class are the No. 15 USRD Ginetta G55 entered for James Li and Will Wattanawongkiri; and the No. 34 Murillo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT4 for Christian Szymczak and Kenny Murillo.

GT4 America SprintX and SprintX West teams and drivers get their first official track time starting with first practice on Friday, July 12, at 11:05 a.m. (all times PDT). Qualifying begins Saturday at 9:35 a.m., with the first SprintX race set for a green flag start later that day at 2:15 p.m.

.

All SprintX races will be streamed live on gt4-america.com and via audio simulcast on SiriusXM satellite radio Ch. 383 (983 on the app). CBS Sports Network coverage for SprintX races at Portland airs July 28 at 4 pm EDT. Check your local listings for additional broadcast time and channel information.

ENTRY LIST