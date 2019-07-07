Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Dario Franchitti in Jackie Stewart's Indy 500 Lola at FOS

Three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Dario Franchitti throws this 1966 Lola-Ford T90 up the hill climb during the Goodwood Festival of Speed. #gwflatout

