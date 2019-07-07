Braun drops to back of CTMP field; IMSA race telecast moves to CNBC

After winning the pole position yesterday for the Mobil 1 SportsCar Grand Prix presented by Acura at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Colin Braun and Jon Bennett will have to start at the back of the DPi field. The No. 54 CORE autosport Nissan DPi team elected to change tires and its starting driver to Bennett, forfeiting Braun’s pole lap. Helio Castroneves will therefore start the race from the pole position in the No. 7 Acura Team Penske ARX-05.

The live telecast of Sunday’s race has been moved to CNBC beginning at 1 p.m. ET. The race also will be available on the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com.

The two-hour, 40-minute race at CTMP was moved from its originally scheduled slot on the NBC network following the postponement of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway to Sunday due to heavy rains Saturday evening.