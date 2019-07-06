Rain forces postponement of Daytona Cup race

Persistent rain with no letup in sight forced postponement of Saturday night’s scheduled Coke Zero Sugar 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway.

The event has been rescheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, to be broadcast on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Reigning series champion Joey Logano will lead the field to green at the 2.5-mile superspeedway, with Kyle Busch beside him. A lightning delay on Friday forced cancellation of Cup time trials, and the field was ordered according to current owner points.

Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin will start third through sixth, respectively. Collectively, Busch, Truex, Keselowski and Hamlin have won 13 of the 17 races so far this season, with Busch and Truex topping the series with four victories each.

