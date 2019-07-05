Toyota confirms customer program for Supra GT4

Toyota has confirmed that the Supra GT4 Concept that was displayed at this year’s Geneva Motor Show will be available for sale to customers and private teams from next year as the Toyota Gazoo Racing 2020GR Supra GT4.

Developed in Cologne, the Supra will be eligible for competition in series including the Super Taikyu Series in Japan, the GT4 European Series and the VLN Endurance Championship Nurburgring in Europe, and the Michelin Pilot Challenge Series in the U.S.

“Toyota GAZOO Racing intends to strengthen its focus on customer motorsports in order to enable motorsports-lovers around the world to freely participate in races, and to develop ever-better cars using the feedback gained through race participation,” the manufacturer said in a statement.

Full specifications and pricing will be announced later this year, however Toyota said that the Supra will be powered by the twin-turbo 3 liter straight-six engine from the Supra road car, and will include the mandatory safety enhancements along with a racing aero package including splitter, diffuser and rear wing.