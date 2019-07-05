Red Bull team principal Christian Horner insists there is no intention to replace Pierre Gasly despite the Frenchman having struggled so far this season.

Gasly was promoted to Red Bull in place of Daniel Ricciardo after just one full season at Toro Rosso, in which he delivered standout results in Bahrain, Monaco and Hungary. This season, however, Gasly has scored just 43 points and a best result of fifth, compared to 126 for Max Verstappen, who won in Austria on Sunday.

“There is no intention to change Pierre,” Horner said. “He’s our driver, we’re going to work with him, we will try to get the best out of him. He’s having a tough time at the moment, but we will do our best to support him through it.

“I think he just needs a reset. I think we have got to somehow go control-alt-delete in his head and start again. He is a quick driver. The problem he has got is that Max is delivering every week, and that puts more pressure on him to perform, but we’re sticking by him. We still believe in him, and we’ll give him all the support we can to try and nurture the talent we know he has.”

Horner says Gasly played a role in Verstappen’s win in Austria after his teammate crashed in Friday practice and missed out on any race simulations, leaving the team uncertain of how competitive it might be.

“The car, we saw some progress on Friday, we felt we made progress in qualifying, and in the race run,” Horner said. “Let’s not forget Max didn’t do a race run on Friday as he crashed in P2, so he had no data, other than that from Pierre.”