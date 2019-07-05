Braun sweeps Friday CTMP practice after shortened second session

Colin Braun made it a Friday sweep in IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, running 1m05.875s in the No. 54 CORE autosport Nissan Ligier JS P217 in the abbreviated session.

The red flag came out 35 minutes into the scheduled one-hour session due to concerns about the track surface. The checkered flag waved five minutes later, ending the day for the WeatherTech Championship competitors as repairs were made in the Turn 2 and Turn 5 areas.

The Team Penske Acuras took the next two positions, with Dane Cameron posting a 1m5.899s in the No. 6 ARX-05, 0.172s ahead of teammate Ricky Taylor in the No. 7. Felipe Nasr was fourth in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R, followed by Jonathan Bomarito in the No. 55 Team Joest Mazda RT-24P.

Matt McMurry led LMP2 with a 1m8.706s in the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsport ORECA Gibson.

Corvette Racing was 1-2 in GTLM, with Jan Magnussen at 1m14.218s in the No. 3 C7.R, 0.504s ahead of teammate Marcel Fassler in the No. 4. Fassler is subbing for Tommy Milner, who is recovering from the early incident last weekend at Watkins Glen International. Richard Westbrook was third in the No. 67 Ganassi Racing Ford GT, followed by the Team RLL BMW M8 GTLMs of Jesse Krohn (No. 24) and Tom Blomqvist (No. 25).

“I’m quite happy with what we did today,” Magnussen said. “We’ve got to try some different setups and work on some qualifying simulations. It was nice to get that out of the way. We’ll see if we can use it tomorrow if it’s not wet. But overall the car felt pretty good and I think have a good direction. We’ll see what happens tomorrow.”

Bill Auberlen was quickest in GTD with a lap of 1m16.859s in the No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3, followed by Andy Lally in the No. 44 Magnus Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 and Richard Heistand in the No. 14 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3.

“We had some issues in the first session, and we corrected them really well, making a number of little, subtle changes,” said Auberlen. “The car loved it, and has really responded. We had a little handling issue creep up later in the session, so we’ll work on it for our longer runs. Sunday is going to be 10 degrees cooler, and we’re hoping it plays into what we’ve planned. Our BMW M6 is a joy to drive. These guys have unlocked some secrets in this team, and Robby [Foley] and I are loving it.”

The mercury was at 86 degrees for the one-hour session. Saturday calls for 60-percent chance of scattered thunderstorms; sunny and slightly cooler on Sunday, with a high of 77.

NEXT UP: Saturday opens with a one-hour final practice at 8 a.m. ET, with qualifying beginning at 11:35 a.m. Sunday’s race takes the green flag at 1:05 p.m. for two hours, 40 minutes of racing.

RESULTS