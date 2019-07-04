Truex quickest in final Daytona practice

Martin Truex Jr. was fastest in final practice at Daytona with a lap of 205.936 mph (43.703 seconds).

Denny Hamlin was second quickest at 205.738 mph with Erik Jones third quickest at 205.724 mph. Fourth quickest was another Toyota, Matt DiBenedetto, at 205.381 mph. Completing the top five was Matt Tifft at 205.292 mph.

Rounding out the top 10 was Parker Kligerman at 205.203 mph, Clint Bowyer at 204.350 mph, Darrell Wallace Jr. at 203.984 mph, Daniel Hemric at 203.082 mph, and Ty Dillon at 202.876 mph.

William Byron saved his car but suffered damage to the left and right rear after contact with Brad Keselowski. Byron was 17th fastest and Keselowski 32nd.

Thirty-nine of 40 drivers turned a lap in the session.

There were no incidents in final practice.

UP NEXT: Qualifying at 5:05 p.m. ET Friday.