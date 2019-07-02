Karam joins Carlin for Toronto

Sage Karam will take the wheel of Carlin’s No.31 entry for the upcoming IndyCar race at Toronto.

Karam, whose entry will be backed by SmartStop Self Storage, will suit up alongside Max Chilton for what will be his first road/street course appearance since he raced at Mid-Ohio with Ganassi in 2015.

“We are extremely excited to partner with SmartStop Self Storage and to be a part of their debut into the NTT IndyCar Series,” said team principal Trevor Carlin.

“The Honda Indy Toronto is such a great event and will be the perfect introduction for them into the series. We’ve obviously been following Sage’s career closely since he won the Indy Lights Championship in 2013, and he’s done a really great job. I think he’ll be a great addition to the team and a good teammate for Max this weekend.”

Karam’s IndyCar career has been restricted to Indy 500 entries with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing since he split with Ganassi at the end of 2015. He and DRR have been working to add additional races to their program, but the opening at Carlin created an unexpected opportunity.

“I want to thank everyone at Carlin for giving me the opportunity to compete in an Indy car again in the NTT IndyCar series,” Karam said.

“I’m extremely excited and grateful to get back behind the wheel on a road course again for the first time since 2015 and I’m thrilled to carry a great sponsor like Smartstop Self Storage on the side of the No. 31 Carlin Chevrolet. I’m looking forward to the challenge and working closely with everyone on the team to achieve a successful result and take advantage of this incredible opportunity.”

Although Karam has raced at Toronto in the Road to Indy, this will be his first race there in an IndyCar. In 2015, the event was one of a handful where Sebastian Saavedra drove the second Ganassi entry.