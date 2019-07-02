Fässler to sub for injured Milner in GTLM Corvette at CTMP

Marcel Fässler will co-drive the No. 4 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C7.R at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park this weekend, filling in for Tommy Milner in one of the two Corvette Racing GTLM entries.

Milner, who regularly pairs with Oliver Gavin, suffered an injury to his left hand in a crash on the opening lap of last Sunday’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen. The Mobil 1 Sports Car Grand Prix at CTMP will be the first race Milner has to miss since joining the team in 2011.

When it rains, it pours, I guess. Unfortunately I won't be able to drive this weekend at @ctmpofficial after injuring my hand in the lap 1 accident at The Glen. Luckily @marcel_fassler is ready to go to fill in for me and I'll be there to help however I can! #Corvette @teamchevy pic.twitter.com/ew1HaWcAQp — Tommy Milner (@TommyMilner) July 2, 2019

“My day went from bad to worse [last] Sunday,” Milner said. “Additional tests after my initial exam at Watkins Glen showed an injury to my left hand that will prevent me from competing this weekend. On the advice of doctors, there is too much risk for further damage and it would be best to allow time for it to heal. I look forward to getting back into the car as soon as I’m able. In the meantime, I’m glad we are able to call on Marcel. He always does a great job for the team, and we’re all confident he’ll do the same this weekend.”

Fässler has been part of Corvette Racing’s endurance lineup for the past four seasons, teaming with Gavin and Milner for 24-hour races at Daytona and Le Mans, and the Sebring 12-hour. His return to Corvette Racing comes just three weeks after his own heavy crash in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“I’m very sorry for Tommy’s injury. I’m sure it is a very difficult and frustrating situation for him, and I hope he is back in the Corvette soon,” Fässler commented.

“It will be a different experience driving the C7.R around Canadian Tire Motorsport Park than what I am used to at Daytona, Sebring and Le Mans. But Corvette Racing is a very close team. We all work well together, so I’m positive the team will do the best job possible helping me get up to speed.”

Milner’s status will be re-evaluated ahead of the July 19-20 IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar event at Lime Rock Park next up for Corvette Racing after CTMP.

In other Corvette Racing news:

Jan Magnussen, driver of the No. 3 Corvette C7.R, is the winningest driver at CTMP in this weekend’s IMSA field. Magnussen has five class victories dating back to 1999. Oliver Gavin is tied with two others who each have four wins at the track formerly known as Mosport.

Gavin is tied with two others for most pole positions at CTMP with three poles each.

Corvette Racing has the most CTMP wins in the field with a staggering 11 wins since between 2001 and 2014. CORE autosport is second with six wins, including the team’s first Prototype class and overall win in 2018.

Porsche is the winningest manufacturer at CTMP with 15 victories, but Chevrolet is close behind with 13.

The Mobil 1 Sports Car Grand Prix presented by Acura begins at 1:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 7. The race will be televised live on the NBC network beginning at 1 p.m. ET and has the distinction of being IMSA’s first telecast on the “big” NBC network as part of IMSA’s long-term partnership with NBC Sports. IMSA Radio also will have live coverage throughout the weekend on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com, with the race call also airing on SiriusXM Radio (Sirius Channel 219, XM 202, Streaming 972).