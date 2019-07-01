Andretti to carry UniFirst livery for Toronto, Mid-Ohio

Marco Andretti will carry the green colors of UniFirst Corporation on the No.98 Andretti Autosport Honda for the upcoming IndyCar rounds at Toronto and Mid-Ohio.

Unifirst, which produces customized work uniform programs, corporate attire and facility service products, is the official shop uniform supplier to Andretti Autosport and recently signed a new multi-year sponsorship extension with the team.

“It’s fantastic to have UniFirst as primary sponsor at Toronto and Mid-Ohio this year,”said Andretti Autosport CEO Michael Andretti.

“We’ve been partners for over 10 years now and have built a great relationship with their team. UniFirst outfits our employees at the shop with great-looking, high quality uniforms each week, which is extremely important in our line of work. They are always great to work with and truly care about their customers and partners. It is extremely nice to have partners like UniFirst who are eager to continue building upon the already great partnership we’ve created.”