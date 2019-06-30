Rider dies of injuries at Pikes Peak

Carlin Dunne, from Santa Barbara, California, a Ducati Streetfighter V4 Prototype rider entered in the Exhibition Powersport class, has died of injuries suffered in today’s Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

According to Ducati, the 36-year-old Dunne “fell just a few meters before the finish line, after having dominated the first three sessions of the race and ready to set [a] new record.” He is believed to be the seventh death associated with the Hill Climb in its 97-year history.

A joint statement issued this afternoon by PPIHC and Ducati North America read as follows:

The collective hearts of the Colorado Springs community and the Board of Directors of The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, along with Ducati North America, share the grief and pain of Carlin Dunne’s family, friends and fans over his untimely death.

Throughout the 97 years that this unique race has been conducted on America’s Mountain, we have experienced the ultimate joy in victory, the disappointment of failure and now, the unexpected heartbreak of the loss of a competitor, whose love of the race brought him to Pikes Peak. We mourn the tragic death of Carlin and he will remain in our hearts forever as part of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb family. Carlin will be remembered as a warm hearted mentor with a competitive spirit. He was a gentle and thoughtful man who touched everyone who met him. We will always remember his contagious smile and genuine love for sport.

“There are no words to describe our shock and sadness. Carlin was part of our family and one of the most genuine and kind men we have ever known. His spirit for this event and love of motorcycling will be remembered forever as his passing leaves a hole in our hearts,” said Jason Chinnock, CEO Ducati North America.

With our deepest condolences,

The Board of Directors of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Ducati North America