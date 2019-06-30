Race-winning move under investigation

Max Verstappen’s race-winning move in the Austrian Grand Prix is under investigation after contact with Charles Leclerc.

Leclerc had led most of the race, with Verstappen fighting through the field after a poor start. Once Verstappen passed Sebastian Vettel and Valtteri Bottas he closed in on Leclerc and the pair started battling with five laps remaining.

Having already been close once at Turn 3, Verstappen then got down the inside of Leclerc on Lap 68 and tried to park the car on the apex. Leclerc accelerated around the outside and Verstappen left room as the Ferrari came back at him, with Leclerc taking the lead on the run to Turn 4.

On the next lap, Verstappen braked deeper into Turn 3 after again being able to get down the inside, and Leclerc had no space as he turned in, with the pair touching wheels and the Ferrari running wide.

The stewards are investigating the incident, with 2.7s separating the pair at the end of the race. Both drivers will visit the stewards at 6 p.m. local time (12 p.m. ET) to give their version of events, after they carry out media duties.