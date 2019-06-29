Fords on top in final Cup practice

With a lap of 174.452 mph (30.954 seconds), Joey Logano led a large contingent of Ford drivers atop the charts in the final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Chicago.

Logano’s Penske Racing Ford was the fastest of six Mustangs in the top 10. Clint Bowyer was second quick at 174.447 mph, with Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kevin Harvick third at 174.379 mph.

Harvick ran 64 laps in final practice, which was the most of any driver.

Fourth quickest was Darrell Wallace Jr.’s Chevrolet at 174.368 mph and fifth was another Ford driver, Ryan Newman, at 174.357 mph.

Rounding out the top 10 were Jimmie Johnson (Chevy) at 174.312 mph; Michael McDowell (Ford) at 174.300 mph; Alex Bowman (Chevy) at 174.261 mph; William Byron (Chevy) at 174.182 mph; and Ryan Blaney (Ford) at 174.020 mph.

There were no incidents in Saturday’s final practice.

Harvick led the way in the best-10-consecutive-lap category over Johnson, Bowman, Logano, and Elliott.

UP NEXT: Qualifying at 6:35 p.m. ET.