Public Relations: The basics

Whether you’re a die-hard club racer, autocrosser or an aspiring pro, at some point you may want to spread the word about what you’re doing. Here are some tips…

If you aspire to become a professional racer, are a club racer with something to crow about, or you want to bring attention to a good cause, you’ll want to get the word out. While the drivers for Mazda Team Joest have a professional public relations person to handle that for them, you’ve got to do it yourself. So MazdaMotorsports.com turned to that professional PR person and also the head of the agency that handles PR for the Battery Tender® Global Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tries to discover the basics.

While the first thing that comes to mind with the term “public relations” is media coverage, quite often that’s neither the goal nor the best course of action. There are others with whom you may need or want to communicate; supporters, potential supporters, friends and family, all may have an interest in what you’re doing. So while we may dream of getting our story told in the local paper or television news program, there are other, more intimate audiences that might be more crucial to success.