Codemasters releases launch trailer for Formula 1 2019

As the battle intensifies in the 2019 F1 world championship, players can now create their own rivalries with the launch of F1 2019 from Codemasters.

Releasing two months earlier than previous iterations, players can now pick up their copy of F1 2019 for the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and the Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X.

With the longest development cycle of any Codemasters F1 game, F1 2019 features a series of firsts, including the 2018 FIA Formula 2 Championship where players can compete alongside F1 rookies Lando Norris, George Russell and Alexander Albon. The game launches with the F2 Feeder Series; a scenario-based introduction that alters the outcome of the game, based on the player’s success, actions and responses. The F2 2019 season will be added via a free digital download later in the year.*

Another first is driver transfers that appear in Career Mode and often occur at the end of each season. Established stars, including current F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton and arch-nemesis Sebastian Vettel, can form an unlikely partnership or continue their rivalry in the racing colors of completely new teams. All new contracts are based on performance, so talent will have the opportunity to sign for a title contender with a series of strong results or be relegated to a team whose goals are much less ambitious.

F1 2019 features 18 classic cars celebrating every decade from the 1970s through to 2010. Players can re-live great moments from yesteryear in the best performing cars of their generation, including the 1972 Lotus 72D, 1988 McLaren MP4/4, 1996 Williams FW18 through to the 2010 Red Bull RB6. In addition, the F1 2019 Legends Edition features Ayrton Senna’s McLaren MP4/5B and Alain Prost’s Ferrari F1-90, alongside the McLaren MP4-25 and the Ferrari F10, part of the F1 2019 Anniversary Edition. Players can also customize a 2019 regulation car, created in collaboration with Ross Brawn and Pat Symonds, with a series of liveries and playable online in Multiplayer mode.

With the F1 New Balance Esports Series continuing to grow at pace, players can keep updated with the latest news, event details, watch livestreams and highlights all through the new in-game Esports area. Later this year, players who wish to compete competitively and try to win a place on one of the ten F1 teams can register and take part in future heats directly through the game.

“We are absolutely delighted with the inclusion of F2, Senna and Prost, and Career Mode Driver Transfers, as major, new additions to the F1 Franchise, as well as integrating league racing and F1 Esports for fans who want to race competitively,” said Paul Jeal, F1 Franchise Director at Codemasters.

“Driver Transfers, in particular, are something that we know our players have craved for several years, and it’s fantastic to now have that functionality integrated into our 10-year Career mode and build upon the seasonal rule changes we introduced in F1 2018 to create unique player storylines from season to season.”

“The extra development time has enabled the team to both improve and add several new features,” said Lee Mather, F1 2019 Game Director at Codemasters. “The addition of F2, complete with their rules and unique race weekends will give racing fans a new experience and we are particularly proud of the visual uplift to key tracks including Monaco and Bahrain, complete with all-new night-lighting effects. The early release date will enable our fans to develop their own rivalries two months earlier than previous seasons and we can’t wait for them to get their hands on the final game.”

*Online connection required to download the F2 2019 season content