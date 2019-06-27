The Week in IndyCar, June 27, with Alexander Rossi and Augie Pabst III

Andretti Autosport’s Alexander Rossi makes his first visit to The Week In IndyCar podcast after an almighty drive to victory at Road America, and he’s followed by Road To Indy team owner Augie Pabst III, whose USF2000 driver Hunter McElrea also won in Wisconsin on the REV Group Grand Prix under card.

RACER’s Marshall Pruett closes the show with answers to plenty of listener questions sent in via social media.