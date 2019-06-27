The Week in IndyCar, June 27, with Alexander Rossi and Augie Pabst III
Image by Abbott/LAT
The Week in IndyCar, June 27, with Alexander Rossi and Augie Pabst III
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By:
|
Marshall Pruett
32 minutes ago
Andretti Autosport’s Alexander Rossi makes his first visit to The Week In IndyCar podcast after an almighty drive to victory at Road America, and he’s followed by Road To Indy team owner Augie Pabst III, whose USF2000 driver Hunter McElrea also won in Wisconsin on the REV Group Grand Prix under card.
RACER’s Marshall Pruett closes the show with answers to plenty of listener questions sent in via social media.
Alexander Rossi (starts at 8m26s)
Augie Pabst III (1h08m16s)
MP Q&A (1h30m23s)
IndyCar, Podcasts
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Marshall Pruett
The 2019 season marks Marshall Pruett's 33rd year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
More …
9hr
Jamie McMurray was a bit overwhelmed at first when starting his new role with NASCAR on Fox and he explains all about it in this week’s (…)
9hr
As if the heavily watched social media live stream of the 2019 BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400 powered by Monster Energy show wasn’t (…)
10hr
Marcus Ericsson will drive a 2019 Formula 1 car for the first time during an in-season Pirelli tire test in Austria next week. The Arrow (…)
10hr
Lewis Hamilton can’t really do much more for Formula 1 than he is at the moment. Like him or loathe him, he takes the sport far beyond its (…)
10hr
Romain Grosjean says Haas is missing a second in lap time and there is no obvious reason why as he expects the team to take an experimental (…)
11hr
Daniel Ricciardo believes the stewards were too harsh by giving him two penalties in the French Grand Prix that dropped him out of the (…)
12hr
Pierre Gasly insists he does not feel under pressure ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix — Red Bull’s home race — despite his difficult (…)
14hr
World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway has unveiled the completion of its road course expansion. The expansion for the multi-purpose (…)
1d
Next weekend’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona will see Cup Series teams running the same rules package from Talladega two (…)
More RACER
Comments