Gateway enlarges road course

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway has unveiled the completion of its road course expansion. The expansion for the multi-purpose motorsports venue, located five miles from downtown St. Louis in Madison, Illinois, was designed by Tony Cotman of NZR Consulting and expands the track from 1.6 miles to 2.0 miles in total distance. In addition, the track enhancement creates a dynamic course configuration for the Formula Drift Series.

“This is a tremendous step to the next level for the future of road racing and drift events in the St. Louis region,” said WWTR Executive Vice President and General Manager Chris Blair. “The additional track length, as well as its unique configuration, will enable our venue to attract higher-level, spectator-driven road racing events. For the sport of drifting, our track now will host the series with the best grandstands, the largest suite structure, an expanded pit and paddock area and multiple configurations to provide the most entertaining events.”

The first event to be held on the new, expanded configuration will be the Formula Drift Series on August 9-10. After that, track officials will “work with existing and new road racing sanctioning groups on schedules and configurations.” Gateway officials say they will continue to offer events on the traditional 1.6-mile course as well as the enhanced 2-mile configuration.

“This addition is already well-received by the local road racing community as well as the karting community,” continued Blair. “This will enable our Gateway Kartplex to expand for multiple Super Track configurations, provide motorcycle groups the opportunity to host novice and pro configurations and enables St. Louis and Metro East area to now host major international road racing events. It’s an exciting time to be a motorsports enthusiast in our area.”