Yokohama and Porsche team up for Race to the Clouds

For the second consecutive year, Yokohama Tire and Porsche Motorsport North America are teaming up for another run in the “Race to the Clouds.”

Yokohama is the sponsor and exclusive tire supplier for the Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama at the famous Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, June 30, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The tire maker has 15 drivers competing in four classes, including returning champions David Donohue and Travis Pastrana (the 2018 winner, photo above). Donohue, who captured the win in the Time Attack 1 class last year on Yokohama ADVAN A005 racing slicks, will compete this time in the Pikes Peak Open division aboard a Porsche GT3 R TT.

In the super-competitive Time Attack 1 class this year, Yokohama will have four drivers, including Don “Fastest Pastor” Wickstrum, who will be on ADVAN A005s.

Six entries will be competing in the Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama class, including action sports star and Nitro Circus founder Pastrana, who won the inaugural class race last year. Pastrana will compete against five others, including fellow Team Yokohama member and Nitro Circus performer Blake “Bilko” Williams. All will compete on Yokohama’s ADVAN A052 tires.

Four drivers will also compete under the Yokohama banner in the Open Wheel division in Sierra Alpha cars. All will be on ADVAN A005 rubber.

“With David taking on a higher class, Travis going for a back-to-back title, the Time Attack 1 upping the competition and all the other top racers we have competing at Pikes Peak, it’s going to be a fantastic event,” said Fardad Niknam, Yokohama’s senior director of consumer product planning and product marketing.

“Travis going against Bilko will also be great fun. We can’t wait to see how the race plays out.”

Yokohama’s full entry list includes:

PORSCHE PIKES PEAK TROPHY BY YOKOHAMA

Travis Pastrana No. 199 (Porsche GT4 Cayman Clubsport)

Blake “Bilko” Williams (No. 22 Porsche GT4 Cayman Clubsport)

Phil Bloom (No. 118 Porsche GT4 Cayman Clubsport)

Marc Bunting (No. 597 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport)

George Hess III (No. 744 Porsche GT4 Cayman Clubsport)

Gustav Lundh (No. 981 Porsche GT4 Cayman Clubsport)

PIKES PEAK OPEN

David Donohue (No. 911 Porsche GT3R TT)

TIME ATTACK 1

Dai Yoshihara (No. 86 Scion FR-S)

Don Wickstrum (No. 25 Porsche GT3 Cup TT)

Fred Veitch (No. 73 Porsche 996TT)

Fumio Nutahara (No. 230 Nissan Leaf)

OPEN WHEEL