Road America breaks NBC IndyCar ratings record

Alexander Rossi’s dominant victory at Road America last Sunday didn’t deter viewers as NBC Sports garnered its largest IndyCar audience on record, excluding the Indianapolis 500.

The REV Group Grand Prix at the historic Wisconsin road course, in which Rossi ran unchallenged to win by 30 seconds, drew 1.104 million viewers with a 0.77 rating, and averaged 1.109 million viewers TAD (total audience delivery) as it became NBC’s most-watched race outside of Indy.

In five NBC races, the NTT IndyCar series is up 19 percent over the same number of races on ABC a year ago, and is averaging 2.319 million viewers.

Mid-Ohio, Portland and the season-finale at Laguna Seca will be the final three NBC races of this season.

The city of Indianapolis led the local markets last Sunday with a 3.59 rating, followed by Milwaukee at 2.61 and Tulsa at 2.14.

The next IndyCar race will be July 14 at Toronto on NBCSN.