Skeen added to Starworks Audi lineup for Watkins Glen IMSA

Veteran road racer Mike Skeen will complete Starworks Motorsport’s three-driver lineup for this weekend’s Sahlen’s Six Hours IMSA race at Watkins Glen.

The American replaces the injured Ezequiel Companc in the No. 8 Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo that he’ll share with Ryan Dalziel and Parker Chase.

“We’re wishing Zeke a speedy recovery, and are sad he won’t be able to return for this round,” said Starworks owner Peter Baron. “It was a challenge to find a silver[-rated driver] that knew the Audi and Watkins Glen. Mike was our first call. He’s the best silver available.”

Skeen’s long history racing a variety of GT machinery should make his integration with Dalziel and Chase rather easy.

“Starworks has always put together a strong program and it was exciting to see them join the GTD ranks this season,” he said. “I am thrilled to be joining the team for Watkins Glen. Driving alongside Parker and Ryan will make for a quick lineup that should provide great consistency throughout Sunday’s six-hour sprint race.”