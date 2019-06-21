Rahal to receive Cameron R. Argetsinger award

Bobby Rahal will receive the sixth annual Cameron R. Argetsinger Award for Outstanding Contributions to Motorsports in a June 27 dinner at the Corning (N.Y.) Museum of Glass hosted by the International Motor Racing Research Center and presented by Sahlen’s, NASCAR, ISC, Watkins Glen International and IMSA.

The award memorializes Cameron R. Argetsinger, organizer of the first races at Watkins Glen and a founder of the IMRRC, and was established to honor a person in the motorsports industry who is recognized universally for having advanced and improved the sport.

Jim France and the France Family, recognized for bringing prestige to the sport and demonstrating commitment to the future of racing, were the 2018 honorees.

J.C. Argetsinger, one of nine children of the late Cameron and Jean Argetsinger, and former President of the IMRRC, will present the award.

Longtime race reporter Dr. Jerry Punch will be the master of ceremonies for a program that will include remarks from Joe Sahlen, President of Sahlen’s; WGI President Michael Printup; Scott Atherton, President of IMSA; INDYCAR President Jay Frye; Nick Craw, former FIA Senate President; Chip Ganassi, inaugural recipient of the Argetsinger Award in 2014; Roger Penske, recipient in 2016; and others.

A video tribute produced by IMS Productions and narrated by TV commentator Leigh Diffey will be shown, and the evening will conclude with the live auction of an original, commissioned painting by motorsports artist Randy Owens depicting Rahal’s 1986 Indy 500 victory.

Two cars will be displayed, representing Rahal’s career as an IndyCar driver and as a current team owner in the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: Rahal’s No. 05 Lola T8900 that scored the Cosworth engine’s only win in 1989; and the BMW M8 GTE, introduced in 2018 and driven to victory for BMW Team RLL at the 2019 Rolex 24 — 43 years after its ancestor, the legendary BMW 3.0 CSL, won the Florida classic.

Rahal is being recognized for his achievements not only as a driver and winning team owner, but for his commitment to the future of racing, through his support of the Road Racing Drivers Club (RRDC) SAFEisFAST and Team USA Scholarship initiatives, and having served as the Chairman of the IMRRC Governing Council from 2015-2018.

The Cameron R. Argetsinger Award Dinner on June 27 at the Corning Museum of Glass is open to the public, but tickets are limited. The ticket price is $250 per person. Tables of 10 are also available. The dinner precedes the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen weekend at WGI.

Tickets may be purchased online at 2019 CRA Tickets or by calling the IMRRC at (607) 535-9044.