Verstappen keen to race at Le Mans with dad Jos

Max Verstappen says he is keen to race in the Le Mans 24 Hours alongside his father Jos, and sees Aston Martin’s 2021 entry as a potential opportunity.

The 2021 ‘Hypercar’ regulations were confirmed during last weekend’s edition of the endurance classic, with Red Bull title sponsor Aston Martin the first manufacturer to confirm it will enter with the Adrian Newey-designed Valkyrie. Given Red Bull Racing’s involvement, Verstappen was asked if he’d be interested in racing and says he wants Jos (pictured at right, above, with Max) to join him if he does.

“Well, we haven’t talked about it, but yeah, my desire is to do Le Mans one day,” Verstappen said. “When it happens, I don’t know. I’m talking to my dad as well, so he needs to train a bit! If I want to do Le Mans, I would like to do it with my dad.”

Jos Verstappen will be 49 when the 2021 regulations come into force at Le Mans, having last raced in the 24 Hours for Aston Martin’s LMP1 effort back in 2009.

The younger Verstappen says he would have no problem combining a Le Mans attempt with the Formula 1 schedule as long as there is no calendar clash, pointing to Nico Hulkenberg’s 2015 victory as an example of being able to be successful.

“Of course I always want to win, but there’s luck involved as well. It’s such a long and crazy race. A lot of things can happen.

“I’ve watched it a lot. I’ve been there when my dad was driving. I think it’s a very cool race. What I like is that you have so many different cars in categories, going through the traffic and stuff, especially in the night. I find that it is really amazing to drive. I’ve done one myself online! It’s a lot of fun. I couldn’t get enough of the night driving.”

Verstappen says he will own a Valkyrie when Aston Martin releases it, too: “I will have one. So I can practice maybe a bit!”