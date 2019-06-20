Official registration open for FF50th at Road America

Formal registration is now open for the Sept. 11-15 Formula Ford 50th Anniversary celebration at Road America, sanctioned by the Vintage Sports Car Drivers Association (VSCDA) and run as part of the 34th Elkhart Lake Vintage Festival.

As previously reported, pre-registration had to be extended to accommodate a steady influx of entries through the winter and early spring, finally closing with more than 225 cars and 255 drivers on the list. We can’t wait to see the final tally.

If you pre-registered, hop on your computer and finish up the paperwork. If you didn’t pre-register, there are still a few spots left in each of the three separate races, with room for 100 cars on each grid.

Earlier, it was announced that the Ford Motor Company will be an event sponsor of the VSCDA FF celebration, its corporate support signaling that interest in and passion for the world’s most popular and populous single-seater racing formula is as healthy today as it was 50 years ago.

Whether you are competing or not, if Kent- and Cortina-engined Formula Fords played any part in your motorsport upbringing or passion for racing over the last 50 years, please make plans to attend this fall event.

To register, click HERE.

For more information on the FF50th, click HERE.

FF prep shops, engine tuners, parts, accessory and safety equipment suppliers, team owners and others note, there is still time to place your ad in RACER magazine’s August/September Great Cars issue which will incorporate a special rotated cover section commemorating the 50th anniversary of FF racing in the U.S.

As part of this special section — which will benefit from added distribution at the VSCDA Road America FF50th event — RACER is offering special rates. For more information, click HERE.