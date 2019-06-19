Alfa Romeo needs to make fewer mistakes - Vasseur

Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur says fewer mistakes are needed in order to break the team’s run of failing to score points at the French Grand Prix.

The Sauber-run team enjoyed a strong start to the season as Kimi Raikkonen scored in each of the opening four races, but has since gone three grands prix without a top-10 finish. In that time, its best finish is 13th last time out in Canada, and Vasseur says Alfa Romeo has not been getting the most out of its in recent weeks.

“The last three races didn’t go to plan, but it would be too easy to put it down to bad luck or unfortunate circumstances,” Vasseur said. “As a team we need to do fewer mistakes and we need to work harder — which we have done after coming back from Canada, to get the full potential out of our car.

“At the same time there is no reason to talk ourselves down — we’re showing fighting spirit and we’ll make the most of the developments we have lined up for the next few races. I am confident we can recover the speed we showed earlier in the season and get back in the fight for points.”

Raikkonen has scored all of Alfa’s points so far this year, with rookie Antonio Giovinazzi yet to register. Giovinazzi picked up the prestigious Bandini Trophy last weekend — an acknowledgement of becoming the first Italian to race in F1 in eight years — and says he wants to back up the award with results.

“Joining the champions who received the award is an honor but also a great responsibility,” Giovinazzi said. “It’s a big push to do better and demonstrate I deserve this recognition. I believe hard work is the only way to achieve great results and it’s not going to be different in Formula 1. I’m focused on my goal, no matter how tough the way to get there is, and I want to make sure we get the rewards for our work — those rewards that have eluded us so far.

“I am not losing confidence, I know we can do it as a team. Only those who don’t fight have already lost, and we’re never going to give up.”