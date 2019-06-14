Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In Sports Cars, June 14, with Graham Goodwin, Stephen Kilbey and Jim Roller

Le Mans/WEC

By June 14, 2019 1:33 PM

The latest edition of The Week In Sports Cars podcast with DailySportsCar.com’s Graham Goodwin and Stephen Kilbey, plus TV presenter Jim Roller, has the trio switching formats and taking a stroll down pit lane at the 24 Hours of Le Mans discussing the cars and offering their insights on the race ahead. The standard listener-driven Q&A format will return next week.

Le Mans/WEC, Podcasts

