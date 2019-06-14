The Week In Sports Cars, June 14, with Graham Goodwin, Stephen Kilbey and Jim Roller

The latest edition of The Week In Sports Cars podcast with DailySportsCar.com’s Graham Goodwin and Stephen Kilbey, plus TV presenter Jim Roller, has the trio switching formats and taking a stroll down pit lane at the 24 Hours of Le Mans discussing the cars and offering their insights on the race ahead. The standard listener-driven Q&A format will return next week.
NASCAR 2hr ago
For Larson, fresh focus on making the playoffs
At 15th in the point standings, Kyle Larson isn’t concerned about his position as it pertains to the playoffs. Instead, he is reflecting (…)
Le Mans/WEC 4hr ago
Mixed feelings for Toyota’s winners and losers
After its long run of frustration at Le Mans, Toyota Gazoo Racing certainly isn’t going to have any regrets over the somewhat (…)
Le Mans/WEC 6hr ago
LM24: Toyota reigns supreme
The 2019 running of the Le Mans 24 Hours certainly wasn’t without action. After a rather lackluster race last year, at the start of the (…)
Le Mans/WEC 6hr ago
LM24: AF Corse Ferrari, Keating Ford claim GTE wins
GTE Pro, surprisingly, was the only class that was settled early in the 87th 24 Hours of Le Mans. It was AF Corse’s year, the Italian (…)
Le Mans/WEC 6hr ago
Ganassi Ford crew mull ‘bittersweet’ end to Le Mans GT program
The farewell performance for Ford Chip Ganassi Racing as a factory program at Le Mans came up short of the team’s own lofty expectations, (…)
Le Mans/WEC 7hr ago
LM24 Hour 23: Dramas into the final hour
It’s time for the final stretch. We’ve had 23 hours now of the 87th edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours, and are left with just one to (…)
Le Mans/WEC 8hr ago
LM24 Hour 22: Toyota ticks towards victory
The 22nd hour of the race was relatively quiet. The race has settled down now, with the front-runners in each class taking it carefully en (…)
Le Mans/WEC 9hr ago
LM24 Hour 21: Problems elsewhere give AF Corse boost in GTE Pro
Just as the fans began to fill the stands trackside for what looked to be a grandstand finish in GTE Pro in the final hours of this race, it (…)
Le Mans/WEC 10hr ago
LM24 Hour 20: Signatech climbs into the top five
The 20th hour of the 2019 Le Mans 24 Hours was mostly incident-free, the only major trouble once again involving the No. 3 Rebellion R-13. (…)
Le Mans/WEC 11hr ago
LM24 Hour 19: G-Drive problem blows LMP2 fight open
After 19 hours of racing at the Circuit de la Sarthe, the LMP2 class lead battle has been blown wide open. The biggest event of the hour (…)
