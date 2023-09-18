Dickinson secures Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup title with double victory at IMS

Entering the Indianapolis Motor Speedway weekend of the Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America, September 15 – 17, Riley Dickinson had a theoretical chance to win the championship. He leaves rounds 11 and 12 of the premier Porsche one-make race series very much the champion.

The title is a culmination of not only an impressive year on track in the No. 53 Racing For Children’s Porsche 911 GT3 Cup race car prepared by Kellymoss, but a five year journey on the Porsche Motorsport Pyramid North America. The Texan almost swept all points available in Indianapolis with two race wins, two fastest laps and one pole position. This comes in addition to seven previous race wins and six maximum points rounds. The 21-year-old also locked the Porsche Junior Program North America title with four rounds remaining on the 16-race calendar. Dickinson will be awarded the Al Holbert Cup for his overall and Pro class championship at the series’ Night of Champions in Austin, Texas, October 22.

The 2.49-mile road course that cuts through the heart of the world’s most famous race track, has proven to be a favorite for Dickinson, who took his first career Carrera Cup victory there in 2022. Indy is also a favorite of Efrin Castro and Scott Noble, both of whom returned to victory lane for the second straight day. Castro has now earned six class wins for the season in the No. 65 Kellymoss Porsche while the No. 10 MDK Motorsports Porsche carried Noble to his second straight win at the Brickyard, and his fifth Am class win of the year.

Following a caution-free race on Saturday, Sunday’s second race had a lap one yellow flag. As a result of on track incidents, three drivers were sent to the infield care center at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for evaluation. Sabre Cook and Cirone made contact in Turn 7 on the opening lap when the No. 82 of Cirone suffered an issue. The No. 77 of Travis Wiley had contact in a separate incident. Cirone and Wiley were evaluated and released from the Care Center. Out of an abundance of caution, Cook was transported to a local hospital for precautionary imagery. She was evaluated and released from the hospital on Sunday afternoon.

“First and foremost, I want to make sure Sabre is OK,” said Dickinson. “She had a tough incident there in Turn 7 and I am wishing her the best.

“The beginning of the race was a bit scrappy. Ultimately, once we ended the full course yellow we were able to break away, stay out of trouble and click off laps. I am a quite speechless right now. Twelve months ago, here at Indianapolis, this was my first career win and now, a year later to win the championship is a surreal moment. I have been working for this for so incredibly long. This definitely is a very cool feeling.

“I can’t thank everyone at Kellymoss enough for all of their hard work. It has been an unbelievable two years. My mechanic Donnie Leonard has been my guy for two years now and it super-special to give him this championship. To be able to do this for Racing For Children’s and all of the kids back at the hospital and here is very special. Porsche Austin has been unbelievable supporters of me back home; a huge thank you to them. We will be able to go to Laguna Seca and Austin with no worries about the championship, just focus on race wins. I look forward to Rennsport!”

Despite the Pro championship being settled four rounds early, the remaining class championships are still hotly contested. In the Pro-Am category, Castro has won the last four rounds, six races total, but a slow start at Sebring has kept the 2021 class champion from locking down his second title. He holds a 71-point lead over Marco Cirone, who has one win but six second place finishes. In the Am class, MDK Motorsports teammate Mark Kvamme and Noble are now within 24 points. Four straight victories have closed Noble’s team owner.

Next: Rounds 13 and 14. Porsche Rennsport Reunion 7, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, October 1, 2023.