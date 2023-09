Ron Capps loves pressure, and there is no bigger pressure than competing in the NHRA Countdown. Capps, the three-time and reigning Funny Car champion, begins the Countdown this weekend at Maple Grove Raceway as the No. 1 seed.

Capps explains whether experience matters in the Countdown when it comes to dealing with emotional stress.

“On Monday morning after Pomona, it’s great to look back, but during it, it makes your stomach a mess.”