McLaren’s Gilmour suffers broken rib, concussion in Extreme E spill

Emma Gilmour has been ruled out of the remainder of this weekend’s Extreme E Island X Prix II after she sustained a rib fracture and concussion in today’s first free practice session.

The NEOM McLaren driver was coming to the end of her second and final lap in the opening session of the weekend when she rolled violently at speed.

Gilmour was conscious throughout and was immediately able to radio back to the team. Nevertheless, she was taken to the on-site medical center before subsequently transferring to Cagliari hospital, where she will remain overnight under observation.

“The NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team can confirm that Emma has undergone additional tests at Cagliari hospital following her incident earlier this morning, where further examination showed she has a small rib fracture,” said a McLaren statement. “As per standard procedure, Emma will be under observation in the hospital for the next 24 hours.

“She is naturally disappointed, but in good spirits. As a result, Emma won’t be able to compete for the remainder of the Island X Prix II this weekend. Extreme E’s Championship Driver, Tamara Molinaro, will compete alongside Tanner for the team in place of Emma — as per championship protocol.”

Taking to Instagram, Gilmour added: “Terrible start to the weekend this morning. Suffered a high-speed crash on my first outing on the track. Such a shame as the car was feeling great after our driving on Wednesday.

“Gutted for the team and the extra work created — but wishing them luck and cheering them on for the weekend as I stay in hospital overnight for observation to keep an eye on my concussion.”

In Gilmour’s place, Molinaro becomes the second female driver in McLaren’s 60-year history, and will compete alongside Tanner Foust for both rounds seven and eight of the championship on Saturday and Sunday.

Molinaro has a strong resume when it comes to Extreme E events on her home turf, having taken second in the first Island X Prix of 2022 when racing alongside Timo Scheider for the now departed XITE Energy Racing team.